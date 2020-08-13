Beirut Blast: WHO Assesses Healthcare System, Finds Dozens Of Facilities 'non-functional'

As the destruction caused by the Beirut blast continues to hamper healthcare in Lebanon’s capital, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has found dozens of health facilities in the city to be 'non-functional'. The UN health body is reported to have assessed at least 55 such facilities and found half of them are “non-functional”.

According to reports, three major hospitals had to shut down and three others had to reduce their capacity in the aftermath of the horrific blast that turned the ‘Paris of Middle East’ into ruins.

Read - Beirut Hospital Staff, Patients On Impact Of Blast

WHO has even warned that in some of the healthcare facilities COVID-19 prevention measures were not followed. The Beirut blast, which rocked the city last week, resulted in the death of at least 200 people with more than 6,000 being wounded, as per Beirut governor Marwan Abboud.

The Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who has now resigned from his position, is reported to have earlier said that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse near the Beirut port exploded resulting in the huge explosion.

Read - Brazil's Government Sends Humanitarian Aid Mission To Beirut

UN Food Chief says Lebanon could run out of bread soon

Just a couple of days ago, United Nations food agency chief David Beasley said he was “very, very concerned” about Lebanon as it can run out of bread in nearly two and a half weeks because at least 85 percent of the country’s grain comes through the devastated port in Beirut.

In a ray of hope, he expressed optimism on the port being made operational this month. During a virtual UN briefing on the humanitarian situation after the Beirut blast, Beasley said, “at the devastated site, we found a footprint that we can operate on a temporary basis.”

“Working with the Lebanese army, we believe that we can clear part of that site,” Beasley said. “We’ll be airlifting in a lot of equipment, doing everything we can,” said Beasley.

He had also said that the UN needs “absolute cooperation now, no obstacles” because people on the streets are furious and added that they need global cooperation but asked countries to “make certain that the aid comes directly to the people.”

Inputs/Image credit: AP

Read - Clear-up Continues At Site Of Deadly Beirut Blast

Read - WFP Emergency Operation Under Way In Beirut