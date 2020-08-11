Lebanon President, PM Were Warned About Chemicals Before Beirut Explosion: Reports

Lebanese security officials in July had warned President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab about the ammonium nitrate kept at Beirut port. According to reports, security officials had written a letter to the president and the prime minister just two weeks before the incident took place. The reference about the letter is included in a report prepared by the General Directorate of State Security about what went down before the blast. The content of the letter is not mentioned in the report, but media reports suggest that it had asked for the immediate removal of the chemicals citing a judicial investigation from January.

The explosion in Beirut caused people to take to the streets in order to protest against rampant corruption in the country. People have blamed the explosion on the ruling elite and their negligence and demanded a change in the government. Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his government on August 10 resigned in wake of the protests in the country but will remain as a caretaker administration until a new cabinet is formed.

Beirut explosion

Lebanon's capital Beirut was struck by a massive explosion on August 4 killing at least 158 people and injuring thousands of others. According to reports, the explosion was caused by 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, equivalent to 1.2 kt of TNT, that was unsafely stored at Beirut port since 2014 and was purportedly triggered by an intense fire nearby the warehouse. The blast that leftover 3,00,000 people homeless is said to be among the most powerful non-nuclear explosion in history.

