Egypt To Shift 'hazardous Materials' From Airports To Safer Locations After Beirut Blast

In the aftermath of the horrific explosion in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, Egypt’s civil aviation ministry, in a statement on August 9, has said that it has decided to shift “hazardous materials” held at airports nationwide to comparatively safer locations. The statement released on Facebook said that the ministry is “taking precautionary measures with regards to dangerous materials, either immediately releasing them or transferring them to safe storage spaces well outside the range of airports and residential areas”.

The statement referred to the materials that were stored in “cargo bays and storage warehouses in Cairo's airport and all airports nationwide”. However, Egypt’s civil aviation ministry did not mention specifically what kind of materials would be moved. The massive explosion at Beirut, which sent shock waves to the entire world and reportedly killed at least 158 people with over 4,000 injured, was caused by unsecured stock of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at the port.

Egypt's civil aviation minister, Mohamed Manar also said a committee will conduct a “comprehensive evaluation” of all the procedures that take place inside the storage areas. The devastating blast at Beirut had reportedly left a 43-metre deep crater at the port and wrecked destruction across the Lebanon capital also called the ‘Paris of Middle East’.

Read - Beirut Explosion: Lebanon PM Hassan Diab Announces Resignation Of Government

Read - Lebanon's Cabinet Resigns Over Beirut Blast Amid Public Fury

The massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital

The explosion has flattened most of a port and cause serious damage to property across Lebanon’s capital on August 4. It has also triggered nationwide protests and anger. The blast sent a giant mushroom cloud into the sky several multiple people injured and dead with numerous people missing. Even though the cause of the Beirut explosion was not known immediately, reports suggested that a fire had detonated a warehouse at the port.

Read - Aid Distributed In Areas Affected By Beirut Blast

The Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who has now resigned from his position, reportedly said that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse near the Beirut port exploded resulting in the huge explosion. While stepping down, Diab said, "I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon,” and repeated the last phrase three times.

The investigators probing the deadly incident are reportedly focussed on possible negligence in the storage of tons of highly explosive fertilizer in the port warehouse. Meanwhile, the government has ordered the arrest of several port officials.

Read - Special Unit Works On Chemicals At Beirut Blast Site

Read - Beirut Explosion Should Not Be Politicised By Countries, Says Iran