Beirut Port 'temporarily Functional', Over 1,000 Tonnes Of Goods Offloaded: Spokesperson

Weeks after being annihilated by a series of explosions, the Port of Beirut has become temporarily operational, a United Nations spokesperson said. The seaport located in the heart of Lebanese capital was flattened by an explosion on August 4. According to government data, at least 177 people have died and over four thousand were injured in the explosion.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the UN announced that it would be releasing an aid package worth $9 million for Lebanon. Speaking to international media reporters, UN spokesperson Stephaney Dujjaric said that almost 9,000 containers of the UN aid were offloaded on the Beirut port. He added that, between August 11 and 18, more than 1,000 tones of goods including iron and wheat were also offloaded on the explosion hit port.

Dujarric further asserted that the United Nations along with its partners was continuing to provide emergency humanitarian assistance and conduct assessments in the area. In addition to material assistance, UN has promised that it's agency WHO will help “cover 1,000 trauma interventions and 1,000 surgical interventions for people suffering from burns and wounds caused by glass and other debris resulting from the blast.”

Lebanon under lockdown

Meanwhile, Lebanon, which is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases, has announced a nationwide lockdown. From August 21, markets, shopping centres, gyms, and other public places will be closed and an overnight curfew will be imposed. According to Lebanese officials, 456 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths were reported on August 17 and 421 cases on August 18.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan, while speaking to a local radio station said the situation is intolerable and he also warned about hospitals are rapidly running out of beds for new patients. According to media reports, the reason behind a collapsed healthcare system is the explosion, which damaged six major hospitals and 20 clinics in the capital city. Other medical facilities and hospitals still functioning are treating thousands of wounded patients for trauma and burns.

Image credits: AP