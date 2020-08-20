Lebanon To Impose Lockdown As Coronavirus Cases Surge After Beirut Explosion

Weeks after the deadly explosion, which rocked the capital city of Lebanon, Beirut is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. To control the deteriorating situation Lebanon’s government is going to impose lockdown. From August 21, markets, shopping centers, gyms, and other public places will be closed and an overnight curfew will be imposed. According to Lebanese officials, 456 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths were reported on August 17 and 421 cases on August 18.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan, while speaking to a local radio station said the situation is intolerable and he also warned about hospitals are rapidly running out of beds for new patients. According to media reports, the reason behind a collapsed healthcare system is the explosion, which damaged six major hospitals and 20 clinics in the capital city. Other medical facilities and hospitals still functioning are treating thousands of wounded patients for trauma and burns.

According to an estimate, 30,000 people were left homeless after the blast. Thousands of people are living in damaged buildings and some are shifted to shared shelters, with limited access to water and sanitation. August 4 explosion added fuel in the fire for Lebanon which is already facing an economic crisis and COVID-19 health emergency.

Rapid increase in cases

During this time of pain, sorrow, chaos & uncertainty, we search for a purpose that unites us. #Covid_19 positive rate has increased from 2.1% to 5.6% in 4weeks. The virus doesn't differentiate between us. A rate >5% is real threat to all our nation. #WearAMask & #SaveYourLife pic.twitter.com/vLqqRrDeYL — Petra Khoury (@petra_khoury) August 16, 2020

Dr. Firas Abiad, director-general of Rafik Hariri University Hospital which is leading the fight against coronavirus, described the situation as “extremely worrisome,” warning that without a lockdown, the numbers will continue to rise “overwhelming the hospital capacity.” Hassan urged every expatriate or foreigner to return to Lebanon not to leave their hotels until they are tested and cleared. People traveling to Lebanon will be required to be tested both before and upon arrival.

