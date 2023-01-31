Blinken Meets Netanyahu, Reaffirms Two-state Solution As Israel-Palestine Conflict Soars

During a visit to Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken communicated US' concerns about Israel's planned judicial reforms to Benjamin Netanyahu, as per a report by Times of Israel. He expressed concerns about the proposed judicial overhaul that would give the political majority more power and limit the role of the High Court in shaping policy. Blinken emphasized that the US sees Israel's democratic essence as crucial to the bilateral relationship and that moving away from the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians is harmful to Israel's long-term security and identity as a Jewish and democratic state.

"Throughout the relationship between our countries, what we come back to time and again is that it is rooted both in shared interests and in shared values," Blinken said. "That includes our support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society – and the vibrancy of Israel’s civil society has been on full display of late," he added. Blinken emphasized that the ability of people in both the US and Israel to have their voices heard and defend their rights is a unique strength of their democracies.

Being democratic makes US and Israel stronger

He also noted that building consensus for new proposals is the most effective way to ensure their success and longevity. He added that being part of democratic nations makes both the US and Israel stronger, as they hold each other to mutual standards and communicate openly and respectfully, both when they agree and when they don't. "The discussion that the prime minister and I had today was no exception. That conversation will continue, including with other members of Israel’s Government and civil society, as part of a perpetual process to defend and bolster the pillars of our democracy, which we are both committed to," he said.