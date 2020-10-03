Burj Khalifa Honours Mahatma Gandhi On 151st Birth Anniversary With Marvelous Light Show

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, the iconic Burj Khalifa paid tribute to Father of the Nation with an light show on Friday, October 2. From India’s national flag to Gandhi’s portraits, United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) skyscraper was lit up in the tricolour to honour his legacy.

Gandhi Jayanti is also marked the International Day of Non-Violence as a tribute to his non-violent strategies that led to India’s independence from the British colonial rule in 1947. The official social media account of Burj Khalia posted a clip of the show around 8:15 PM (local time). Watch:

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world”- Immortal words spoken by #MahatmaGandhi, the father of the entire nation of India. #BurjKhalifa lights up with an LED show to honour his journey and to celebrate his 151st birthday. pic.twitter.com/AAgcDztrb8 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) October 2, 2020

Cleanliness drive, debate competitions in UAE

Apart from the LED show, the officials at the Indian Consulate in Dubai also held cleanliness drive in the premises of the mission. Celebrating "Swachhata Hi Seva", the officials led by Consul General Dr Aman Puri planted 151 trees on different sites to mark Gandhi Jayanti. Moreover, an annual debate for students was organised virtually under the patronage of the mission with essay writing and drawing competitions. According to the social media updates by the Indian mission in UAE, the consulate officials recalled his life and principles. His famous Bhajans were also recited.

Consulate officials led by Consul General Dr. Aman Puri undertook a special cleanliness drive inline with the principles of #Bapu "Swachhata Hi Seva" to mark his 151st birth anniversary. @ICCR_Delhi @DDNewslive @IndembAbuDhabi #GandhiJayanti #mahatmagandhi #MKGandhi pic.twitter.com/s5IQ1lExvB — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 2, 2020

On 151st #GandhiJayanti @AmbKapoor paid floral tributes to #MahatmaGandhi and delivered remarks. A special carpet made of handspun wool with official logo of #Gandhi150 celebrations was presented to the Embassy by @fbmi_uae and Gandhiji’s favourite bhajans were sung. pic.twitter.com/kzaaqitsXD — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) October 2, 2020

On the occasion of culmination of celebrations of 150th years of birth of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Consulate presents it's finale event from The Address Downtown, from the backdrop of iconic Burj Khalifa. @DDNewslive @ICCR_Delhi @Mahatma150 @AmbKapoor @IndembAbuDhabi @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/gTiqSIwMtO — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 2, 2020

Meanwhile, on October 1, US lawmakers moved a resolution in the US House of Representatives to posthumously honour the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. As many as six bipartisan lawmakers pushed the resolution for the lasting impact of Gandhi’s values of truth, non-violence and peace towards the welfare of the world.

Resolution to recognise Gandhi’s political struggles and pioneering of non-violent protests was introduced in the US House by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. The resolution was supported by Congressional India Caucus co-chairs, Brad Sherman and George Holding.

“As we celebrate the anniversary of his birth on October 2, I am proud to honour Mahatma Gandhi’s incredible life and enduring legacy through this bipartisan resolution,” PTI quoted Krishnamoorthi.

