COVID-19: Abu Dhabi Repeals Quarantine For Vaccinated Passengers Regardless Of Nationality

In a major development for international travel, Abu Dhabi has repealed the mandatory quarantine requirements for vaccinated travellers. Taking to Twitter, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced the updated travel restrictions which would come into effect starting Sunday, September 5. The isolation waiver is for all incoming passengers regardless of the country.

Unvaccinated people from green countries also exempted

The department also said that all passengers entering the city would have to present a negative COVID report from within 48 hours of departure. In addendum, they would also be required to take an RT-PCR test on arrival to UAE’s second most populous city. However, vaccinated passengers and those from ‘green countries’ would be exempted from isolation if they take a COVID test on Day 6 of their arrival. However, if unvaccinated, only people from 'green countries' are allowed to live in the Emirati capital without quarantine.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations and updated travel procedures, effective from Sunday, 5 September 2021. pic.twitter.com/TK12LrQjr1 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 2, 2021

Vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from green list destinations must take another PCR test on day 6, if staying in the emirate, without the need to quarantine. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 2, 2021

From other destinations, they must take PCR tests on days 4 and 8, if staying in the emirate, without the need to quarantine. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 2, 2021

Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors, including those exempt from vaccination, arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take further PCR tests on days 6 and 9, without the need to quarantine. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 2, 2021

UAE visas for the vaccinated

According to the latest tally by Worldometers, Emirates has reported roughly 720,330 cases of coronavirus out of whom 2,043 have died. Last week, UAE announced that it would grant visas to full vaccinated passengers. As per UAE's travel rules, the individuals applying for Emirati visas should be fully vaccinated from the World Health Organization-approved COVID vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

According to the official WAM news agency, UAE's decision to re-open its gates for travellers from all countries is because the country wants to achieve sustained restoration and growth in the economy. WAM further said that the decision was applicable to every individual from all nations, including those who arrive from formerly prohibited countries due to the surge in COVID cases.

Visitors who want to take advantage of the privileges available to those who have been vaccinated in the UAE, such as accessing malls and public places in Abu Dhabi, can do so the same by registering their vaccination through the ICA platform or the Al Hosn application. According to the new UAE travel instructions, all regulations for travellers who have been unvaccinated, which even includes exempted groups, remain in effect.

Image: AP