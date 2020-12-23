COVID-19: Dubai To Begin Inoculation With Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine From Dec 23

In Dubai, the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management has announced a massive and free vaccination campaign of the Pfizer vaccine against the novel coronavirus. As per the reports by The Gulf News, the campaign will begin from Wednesday, December 23. The first batch of Pfizer vaccine in Dubai arrived from Brussels on an Emirates SkyCargo flight late on Tuesday night. This is when the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the emergency registration of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Frequently asked questions and answers related to #Dubai's COVID- 19 vaccination campaign. @DHA_Dubai pic.twitter.com/sXNOqgAEuO — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 23, 2020

Vaccine to rollout in Dubai

“#Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management: Extensive vaccination campaign against Covid-19 kicks off in Dubai on Wednesday. Vaccination will use Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and is free of charge”, read the tweet by Dubai Media office.The UAE Fatwa Council has also legalised the use of COVID-19 vaccines. However, this will be in accordance with the objectives of the Islamic Sharia to protect the human soul.

Read: White House COVID-19 Coordinator Plans To Retire After Helping Biden Administration

#Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management: Extensive vaccination campaign against Covid-19 kicks off in Dubai on Wednesday. Vaccination will use Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and is free of charge. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 22, 2020

Earlier, the tourism authorities in Dubai directed to halt any entertainment activities and serving of food/drinks post 1 am. In addition, the hotels were also restricted by law to offer rooms and other services only after 3 am. The authorities also appealed to keep in mind the coronavirus safety protocols during drinking and dining or face consequences like shutdowns and heavy penalties.

Read: COVID-19: Pfizer, Moderna Testing Vaccine Efficacy Against New Virus Strain In UK

Dubai, which is known to be a top tourist destination and has vibrant nightlife has witnessed severe surge in cases in the past months. The UAE has confirmed 197,124 infections and 645 deaths since the pandemic began. Earlier, the UAE has granted emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine approved for the use is still under its human phase trials. This COVID vaccine made by the Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopham will be made available for the frontline workers as they are at high risk of being exposed to the virus.

Read: COVID-19: BioNTech Confident Its Vaccine Will Be Effective Against New Strain In UK

(Image Credits: @Pfizer)