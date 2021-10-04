Dubai Expo 2020 Revises Workers Death Count To 6 Post COVID-related Deaths Announcement

As the Middle East's first world fair, Dubai's Expo 2020, kicked off on 30 September amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities acknowledged for the first time on Sunday that three workers had died from the coronavirus. Dubai’s Expo 2020 revealed the number of deaths after drawing scrutiny of labour conditions in the UAE. As per the Associated Press reported, the fair's spokesperson said three members of the labour force had succumbed to the virus in addition to three from construction incidents.

Addressing the press conference, Dubai Expo 2020 spokesperson Sconaid McGeachin said that 3 workers lost their lives to the virus, while 3 others from construction incidents, AP reported. However, she refused to divulge specifics like date and condition, related to the deaths. Furthermore, she also avoided answering questions about the extent of the outbreak among on-site workers. "I would like to say that it is an oversight. I will look into that," she stated.

[Dubai Expo 2020 spokesperson Sconaid McGeachin at the presser on Sunday. Image: AP]

It is to mention that building the Dubai Expo 2020 village involved over 2,00,000 workers. Meanwhile, the Emirate state has faced immense criticism from the international community, mostly the European Parliament (EP) for its "inhumane practices against foreign workers" that have worsened during the pandemic. Additionally, human rights activists have also questioned the UAE for poor treatment and low payment to labourers brought from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

UAE faces flak from EP over labour abuses

Before the opening of the Dubai Expo 2020, the EP urged nations to boycott the world-class event. However, several nations went ahead against EP's call and sought a political dialogue with the UAE. On Saturday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke to the media about EP's concerns. He asserted that France would not support EP's call for boycotting the Expo, instead would indulge in "behind closed doors" to discuss the potential concerns with Emirati officials.

Meanwhile, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday praised the UAE for its outstanding work at the village. "The UAE has turned the desert into a centre of affluence," the President said. He attended the Uganda Pavillion in the Expo Village after being tested for COVID-19.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP/ PIXABAY)