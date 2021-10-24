Dubai Eye: At 820ft, Crown Prince Shoots Atop World's Tallest Ferris Wheel On Opening Day

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, in the UAE opened for the general public on October 21. The observation wheel is located on Bluewaters Island, near the Dubai Marina. The Ain Dubai, also known as the ‘Dubai Eye’ is about 820 feet tall and can hold 1,750 visitors.

Adding more thrill to the tourist spot, the crown prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, on October 21, shared a video on social media where he was seen sitting on top of the Ain Dubai observation wheel on the opening day of the attraction.

Sheikh Hamdan shoots video atop Ain Dubai

In the video, the Dubai crown prince is sitting on top of one of the wheel’s viewing pods, sipping from a caup, and then the shot shifts to reveal the skyline and landmarks of the city.

Dubai Eye: Highest Ferris wheel in the world

According to the official website of Ain Dubai tourism, the tickets price to enjoy the unique view of Dubai’s iconic skyline from indoor cabins starts from Rs 2,655 which can be purchased online. The visitors can experience the perfect vantage point for 360-degree views of Dubai through the observation cabins of Ain Dubai over the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

The tourist attraction offers 48 luxurious cabins that can carry 40 guests each. This means it can hold 1,750 passengers on the wheel at a time. It takes about 38 minutes to complete one rotation.

The Ain Dubai's private cabin offers customised service to cater for all sorts of events including intimate celebrations, and cultural festivities to treat VIP guests. It also has special packages for birthdays, engagements, weddings and business functions.

As per the website information, to create the Ain Dubai masterpiece, about 9,000 tonnes of steel were used, which is over 25% more steel than what was used to build the Eiffel Tower.

With the addition of Ain Dubai (250 metres) to the list of the world's tallest wheels, the London Eye that stands at 135 metres is pushed down to fifth place. Currently, Las Vegas’ High Roller follows Ain Dubai at 167.5 metres in height. Next is Singapore Flyer reaching a height of 165 metres. China’s Star of Nanchang stands at 160 metres tall.

(Image: @aindxbofficial/Instagram)