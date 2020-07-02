Egypt Reopens Pyramids And Museums After Three-months Of COVID-19 Lockdown

Egyptian authorities on June 1 reopened the famed pyramids of Giza after three months of COVID-19 induced curfew restrictions. According to reports, the reopening of pyramids marks the Egyptian government's attempts to restart tourism in the country after the hospitality industry was brought to a standstill in the wake of the pandemic.

Re-opening after three-months

As per reports, the reopening of pyramids saw the presence of dozens of tourists excitedly clicking selfies in front of one of Egypt’s most ancient and iconic structures. In addition to the pyramids of Giza, the authorities also reopened the Egyptian Museum next to Cairo's Tahrir Square.

The Egyptian government is hopeful that the reopening of pyramids will encourage tourists to visit the country despite the risks of international travel. As per reports, Egypt allowed international travel from June 30 onwards.

After discovering the first coronavirus case on February 14, the Arab country imposed a three-month-long night-time curfew and shut down museums and other tourist sites including shops, cafes, and restaurants in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Egypt has reported 68,311 positive cases of infection and has a death toll of 2,953 according to the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre.

Earlier, many cafes and restaurants also saw reopening with restricted seating. Clubs, gyms, and theatres have also been allowed to reopen along with a limited reopening of mosques and churches.

(With inputs from AP)

