Egypt's Royal Mummies To Pass Through Streets Of Cairo In 'Pharaoh’s Golden Parade'

Ancient mummies of Egypt's royal pharaohs are set to emerge from their resting places on April 3 and parade through the streets of Cairo, moving from the historic Museum of Egyptian Antiquities to their new home in the recently inaugurated National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. According to BBC, a grand parade, in what is called The Pharaoh’s Golden Parade, will convey 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies - 18 kings and four queens - in specifically designed capsules across the capital Cairo. The mummies will be relocated in chronological order of their reigns i.e., from 17th Dynasty ruler, Seqenenre Taa II, to Ramses IX, who reigned in the 12th Century BC.

On Saturday, the Egyptian authorities will be shutting down roads along the Nile for the elaborate ceremony, which is designed to drum up interest in Egypt’s rich collections of antiquities when tourism has almost entirely stalled because of coronavirus related restrictions. As per reports, each mummy will be placed in a special capsule filled with nitrogen to ensure protection and the capsules will be carried on carts designed to cradle them and provide stability. They will be carried on a decorated vehicle fitted with special shock-absorbers and surrounded by a motorcade, including replica horse-drawn war chariots.

King Ramses II to be one of main attractions

Salima Ikram, professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo, said that the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has done its best to make sure that the mummies have been stabilised, conserved, and are packed in a climate-controlled environment. He also informed the mummies have already seen a lot of movement in Cairo and before that in Thebes, where they were moved from their own tombs to other sepulchres for safety. It is worth noting that one of the main attractions of Saturday's event is King Ramses II, the most famous pharaoh of the New Kingdom, who ruled for 67 years and is remembered for signing the first known peace treaty.

Now, the Egyptian authorities are hoping that the new museum, which opens fully this month, will help revitalise tourism. The industry has been battered by political turbulence over the past decade, and more recently by the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday's event will also be streamed online for all enthusiasts of ancient Egypt to watch.

