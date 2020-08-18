Foreign Residents Need Entry Permit To Enter Dubai Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Foreign residents travelling to Dubai will still have to obtain permission before returning as the city opens door for people again amid pandemic. Reports suggest that in March, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspended the entry of non-citizens as a measure to battle the novel coronavirus. However, on August 12, the United Arab Emirates came out with measures in order to ease few lockdown restrictions, including the entry of foreign residents to seek approval before coming back to the state.

Read: Turkey Calls Out 'hypocritical' Decision Of UAE To Normalise Relations With Israel

Dubai prepares to battle against the novel coronavirus

According to reports, Dubai had reopened to foreign visitors in the month of July. Reportedly, Dubai on June 21 announced that it would allow international tourists from July 7 but with a set of conditions. All foreign tourists would have to show a certificate that they had tested negative for the coronavirus, not before 96 hours before arriving in Dubai. Abu Dhabi, which is the largest emirate has restricted movement with people requiring a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

Read: Dubai Named One Of The Alternate Venues For T20 World Cup 2021 To Be Hosted By India

Reports suggest that measures were taken to allow the residents either by granting them special exemptions or through an online registration system. Even after steps being taken, many had remained overseas. According to the reports by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority registration was no longer required to enter the UAE. Reports suggest that people returning are asked to submit their passport number and other details on a government website before they begin the travel. However, people overseas have highlighted that they have struggled to obtain approval to return as several applications have been rejected. According to reports, the UAE has recorded a total 64,541 coronavirus infections with 364 casualties.

Read: Netanyahu Announces Israel Preparing For Direct Flights To UAE Via Saudi Arabia

Also Read: Netanyahu Says Pact With UAE Proves 'Land For Peace' Demand Wrong

(Image Credits: Unsplash)