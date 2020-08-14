Turkey Calls Out 'hypocritical' Decision Of UAE To Normalise Relations With Israel

Turkey denounced the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) decision to agree to a US-brokered deal for normalisations of relations with Israel as “hypocritical behaviour”. The Foreign Ministry accused Abu Dhabi of betraying the Palestinian cause for its “narrow interests” and said that the history will not forgive the UAE for such behaviour.

“History and the conscience of the region’s peoples will not forget and never forgive this hypocritical behaviour of the UAE, betraying the Palestinian cause for the sake of its narrow interests,” the ministry said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed issued a joint statement on August 13, saying they have agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE. Calling it a historic breakthrough, they said that the deal will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the “bold diplomacy and vision” of the three leaders.

Read: Israel And United Arab Emirates Sign Landmark Deal To Normalise Diplomatic Relations

Read: Palestinians Recall Ambassador From United Arab Emirates Following Israel Deal

US calls it 'historic moment'

Israel and the UAE will now join the US to launch a “Strategic Agenda” for the Middle East to expand diplomatic, trade, and security cooperation. The leaders expressed confidence in achieving additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations and pledged to work together to achieve this goal.

“This is a truly historic moment. Not since the Israel-Jordan peace treaty was signed more than 25 years ago has so much progress been made towards peace in the Middle East,” said Trump during a press briefing.

However, Tukey said that the UAE’s efforts to eliminate the Arab Peace Plan, developed by the Arab League in 2002 and supported by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, is extremely worrying. It added that there is no credibility to present the trilateral declaration as a support of the Palestinian cause.

“The UAE leadership has no power to negotiate with Israel on behalf of Palestine and to make concessions on matters vital to Palestine, against the consent of the Palestinian people and Administration,” the statement read.

Read: India Is Important For Us, Relationships Based On Common Goals And Values: UAE Ambassador

Read: Pompeo Says Normalisation Of Israel-UAE Relations 'remarkable Acheivement' For Middle East