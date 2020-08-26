Turkey's Erdogan Warns Greece Against Taking Path To 'ruin' In Mediterranean

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 26 reportedly warned Greece against any provocations and emphasised that Ankara would make ‘no concessions’ in the eastern Mediterranean. As the two countries remain locked up in a dispute over energy resources in the sea, Erdogan reportedly said that Turkey would take ‘what it deserves’ in the Mediterranean as well as the Aegean and Black seas.

While speaking at an event commemorating the 11th-century military victory by Seljuk Turks over the Byzantine empire at Malazgrit, Erdogan reportedly called on Turkey’s counterparts to avoid mistakes that he said would pave the way to its ‘ruin’. According to international media reports, the two countries have sent warships to shadow each other in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey has a vessel conducting drilling research in waters claimed by them both.

Erdogan said, “Turkey will take what is its right in the Mediterranean, in the Aegean and in the Black Sea. Just as we have no eyes over anyone’s territory, sovereignty and interests, we will never compromise on what belongs to us. We are determined to do whatever is necessary in political, economic and military terms”.

He added, “We invite our interlocutors to get their act together and to avoid mistakes that will lead to their ruin”.

Escalating tensions between Greece and Turkey

Erdogan’s comments come after Greece announced that the Greek, French, Italian and the Cypriot navies would carry three days of joint military exercises south of Cyrus and the Greek island of Crete. The drills are expected to last three days. Furthermore, Greece reportedly also accused Turkey of repeatedly violating UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, making it necessary for the country to enhance security and stability in the wider region and ensure freedom of navigation.

Tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated after Ankara sent research vessel Oruc Reis to survey the seabed for gas and oil in the Mediterranean sea. Greece, in response, began military exercise involving its navy and the air force in an area where Turkey had sent its research vessel accompanied by warships. Erdogan on Tuesday also warned that Greece will be responsible for any unwarranted tensions in the region. He further called on Athens to cancel the military exercise saying it endangers the safety of all ships in the area.

(Inputs & Image: AP)

