German FM Visits Greece, Turkey To Initiate Direct Discussion As Regional Tension Mounts

Germany's foreign minister Heiko Mass travelled to Greece and Turkey on August 25 in an effort to "initiate discussions" between the two neighbours. Tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated after Ankara sent research vessel Oruc Reis to survey the seabed for gas and oil in the Mediterranean sea. Greece, in response, began military exercise involving its navy and the air force in an area where Turkey had sent its research vessel accompanied by warships. Turkish defence ministry on August 25 informed that it was conducting maritime training in the Eastern Mediterranean to improve coordination and interoperability with its ally Italy.

'Steps needed to relax'

Heiko Mass on August 25 said that the conversation windows between Greece and Turkey must now be opened further and not closed. For this, instead of new provocations, steps are needed to relax and initiate direct discussions between the two nations. Mass added that Germany wants to support the talks between the two countries as they are part of the NATO and urged them to resolve the dispute at the Mediterranean with dialogue and on the basis of international law. Greece says that the area where Turkey is conducting the research lies on its continental shelf and demanded Ankara withdraw the vessel.

Turkey responded by extending the period of research until August 27, following which Athens said it will conduct a three-day military exercise in the area. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that Greece will be responsible for any unwarranted tensions in the region and called on Athens to cancel the military exercise saying that it endangers the safety of all ships in the area. Greece and Turkey were recently at loggerheads over migrants issue after Ankara open its border to allow refugees to go to the Hellenic Republic. Greece countered by using force on the migrants as tens of thousands attempted to cross the border.

Greece and Turkey are big-time regional rivals, as in the past the two countries have, on three different occasions, reached a war-like situation. Mass' visit comes ahead of the European Union meeting this week in Germany, where Turkey will be on agenda among other things.

