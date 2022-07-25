Ex-Israel PM Bennett Declined Yair Lapid's Offer To Handle Foreign Ministry: Report

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly declined to hold the position of interim foreign minister in the incumbent Yair Lapid-led government, The Times of Israel reported, citing Kan public broadcaster on Monday. According to the media reports, PM Lapid offered Bennett to take charge of the most crucial position but was denied by the former PM citing "personal issues". However, the media report did not mention 'when' and under 'what conditions' Lapid suggested his predecessor take the charge. Notably, Lapid had handled the foreign ministry during the Bennett-led regime. He became the FM under a deal between the parties of the two leaders.

As per the 'rotation agreement' signed between the coalition government, Lapid would handle the foreign ministry and "alternate prime minister" until the next election. However, in June this year, Lapid became the Prime Minister after Bennett announced a break from political life. He even announced that he was not willing to run in the upcoming national election. At present, Bennett holds the position of religious services minister, but the media reports claimed the ministry has been majorly handled by Deputy Minister Matan Kahana. Besides, Bennett is also an alternate Prime Minister since his successor took charge of the office on July 1.

Bennett has refrained form political meetings after leaving PM's office

Despite holding the position, Bennett has been notably absent. He even has not taken part in most of the weekly cabinet meetings. Though he greeted US President Joe Biden on the tarmac earlier this month, he did not take part in any sit-down meetings with the visiting American leader, reported the Times of Israel. It is worth mentioning that Israel held four inconclusive elections between 2019 and 2021. All those elections were largely referendums about former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ability to rule as he had been facing a corruption trial-- a claim that Netanyahu denied multiple times.

Ever since Lapid and Bennett formed the coalition government in June last year, there had been friction between right-wing, liberal and Muslim Arab parties from the start. This resulted in a confrontation on several occasions.

