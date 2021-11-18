Explained: Why Does Israel Keep Striking Syria Despite Its Neutral Position?

Earlier this week, the State of Israel fired two projectiles at an empty warehouse just a few kilometres south of the Syrian capital Damascus. The aerial strike was the third in less than a fortnight and pointed directly at increased zionist attacks on the country’s northern neighbour. While Israel is not a direct participant in the Syrian crisis, it sporadically fires at the country, especially from Golan Heights-which it occupied during the 1967 Six-Day war.

A file image of Iron Dome, Image: Twitter/@LuanaGoriss

Why does Israel keep on firing at Syria?

Israel’s strikes on the Syrian Arab Republic are irregular and are often preceded by stray attacks-both by the Syrian army and rebels on its mainland or occupied Golan Heights. Other times, accumulation or passage of army convoys near the 420km-long Israel-Syria border prompts strikes, according to a report by Al Jazeera. Notably, the missiles or other attacks from Iran-sponsored rebels in Syria also prompt Israeli airstrikes and many times planned assassinations, a move that zionists believe could prevent Iran to establish a stronghold in Syria. During his tenure, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publically announced that he would thwart any attempts made by Iran to establish bases on Syrian territory that could be used against Israel.

Experts have opined that most often Israel attributes stray fires to the Bashar al-Assad administration and retaliates with fires on government positions. Notably, Damascus last month, accused the zionists of shooting dead Syrian Golan Affairs leader Midhat Saleh al-Saleh. Israel occupied the Golan Heights during the six-day war of 1967. Out of its total area of 1,860 square kilometres, roughly 1,500 square kilometres remain under Israeli occupation while the rest is controlled by Syria as ‘Syrian Golan’.

Syrians protesting for return of Golan heights, Image: AP

What is Iran's role?

Syria is a critical battleground between adversaries Israel and Iran. The Islamic Republic staunchly backs the Assad administration and over the years has bolstered its role in backing, training and advising Syrian troops. Meanwhile, Israel has accused it of funding and training Hezbollah militants-which have assumed combat roles in Syria since 2012, and also attacking Israel from neighbouring Lebanon.

How long have Israel and Syria been in conflict?

Israel and Syria have been at war ever since the former came into existence. In 1948, Syria along with four other Arab states- Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon-invaded the region in what became known as the Arab-Israeli War. This triggered a civil war across Israel as a part of which thousands of Palestinians were forced out of their house in what is now termed as Al-Nakba. The ousting further worsened the ties given the fact that Palestinians are primarily Arabs. Putting the final nail in the coffin was the 1967 Israeli occupation of Golan Heights.

Image: AP

