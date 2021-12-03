France To Sell 80 Rafale Jets, 12 Caracal Helicopters To UAE In $18 Billion Defence Deal

Quick links:
Image: @EmmanuelMacron/Twitter
France, on Friday, announced the signing of a mega arms deal to sell 80 of its Rafale warplanes to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Apart from the warplanes, France has also sealed a deal for 12 Caracal helicopters as a sign of joint efforts towards safety, French President Emmanuel Macron informed through a Twitter post on Friday. The France-UAE weapons deal, worth $18 billion (approximately Rs 13,59,62 crore), was deemed the "largest-ever" weapons contract by the French Defence Ministry.
Notably, the announcement comes amid Macron's two-day tour to Gulf nations where he aims to bolster ties and strengthen Paris' regional role after the Australian submarine deal debacle.
Rafale manufacturer, Dassault Aviation said that the Arab country is purchasing the upgraded F4 version of its multi-role combat aircraft, AP reported. It is pertinent to mention that the UAE will become the first user of the Rafale F4 outside France.
Calling the deal a "French success story," chief of Dassault Aviation, Eric Trappier, said that the contract is "excellent news for France and its aeronautical industry."
Notably, the deal comes as a huge boost to the French Defence industry after the sinking of a $66bn contract of 12 French submarines with Australia due to the trilateral AUKUS pact signed between Australia, the UK, and US, under which the West will deliver nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra replacing earlier diesel-powered ones scheduled to be supplied by France.
Macron, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, is hoping to amp up personal relations with leaders like Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Mohamed bin Salman Al Saud. The visit comes a month before France assumes the rotating European Union presidency and the French Presidential Elections, slated to be held in 2022, in which Macron is expected to seek a second term.
Macron has had deepened ties to the UAE since the 11 September 2001 attacks. France has a naval base in Abu Dhabi's Port Zayed. Additionally, French warplanes and personnel are also stationed at Al-Dhafta Air Base, a facility outside Abu Dhabi. Apart from security matters, France and UAE also share a common interest in antiques. In 2017, just after Macron was elected president, he inaugurated the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a museum built under a $1.2bn agreement to share the name of the exquisite art museum in Paris.