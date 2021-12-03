France To Sell 80 Rafale Jets, 12 Caracal Helicopters To UAE In $18 Billion Defence Deal

France, on Friday, announced the signing of a mega arms deal to sell 80 of its Rafale warplanes to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Apart from the warplanes, France has also sealed a deal for 12 Caracal helicopters as a sign of joint efforts towards safety, French President Emmanuel Macron informed through a Twitter post on Friday. The France-UAE weapons deal, worth $18 billion (approximately Rs 13,59,62 crore), was deemed the "largest-ever" weapons contract by the French Defence Ministry.

Notably, the announcement comes amid Macron's two-day tour to Gulf nations where he aims to bolster ties and strengthen Paris' regional role after the Australian submarine deal debacle.

'Excellent news for France and its aeronautical industry': Dassault chief Eric Trappier

Rafale manufacturer, Dassault Aviation said that the Arab country is purchasing the upgraded F4 version of its multi-role combat aircraft, AP reported. It is pertinent to mention that the UAE will become the first user of the Rafale F4 outside France.

Calling the deal a "French success story," chief of Dassault Aviation, Eric Trappier, said that the contract is "excellent news for France and its aeronautical industry."

Notably, the deal comes as a huge boost to the French Defence industry after the sinking of a $66bn contract of 12 French submarines with Australia due to the trilateral AUKUS pact signed between Australia, the UK, and US, under which the West will deliver nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra replacing earlier diesel-powered ones scheduled to be supplied by France.

Macron keen on upping personal relations with Arab leaders

Macron, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, is hoping to amp up personal relations with leaders like Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Mohamed bin Salman Al Saud. The visit comes a month before France assumes the rotating European Union presidency and the French Presidential Elections, slated to be held in 2022, in which Macron is expected to seek a second term.

Macron has had deepened ties to the UAE since the 11 September 2001 attacks. France has a naval base in Abu Dhabi's Port Zayed. Additionally, French warplanes and personnel are also stationed at Al-Dhafta Air Base, a facility outside Abu Dhabi. Apart from security matters, France and UAE also share a common interest in antiques. In 2017, just after Macron was elected president, he inaugurated the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a museum built under a $1.2bn agreement to share the name of the exquisite art museum in Paris.

(With inputs from AP, Image: @EmmanuelMacron/Twitter)