Houthi Attack On Yemen Military Base Leaves 30 Dead, 65 Injured: Southern Force Official

Around 30 soldiers have been killed and 65 injured in a missile and explosives-laden drone attack on a key military base in Yemen on Sunday, a Yemeni military spokesperson told to The Associated Press (AP). Mohamed al-Naqeeb, the spokesman for the Yemeni southern forces, said that at least three explosions took place in the Al-Anad Air Base in the southern province of Lahj, which is held by the internationally recognised government. However, no one immediately claimed responsibility, whereas the officials blamed the Houthi rebels for the attack on the base. Dozens of troops were doing morning exercises when a ballistic missile landed in the base's training area, the officials told to The AP on condition of anonymity.

The Houthis previously launched similar attacks in 2019

The medical teams described a chaotic scene at the base following the explosions, with soldiers carrying their injured colleagues to safety fearing another attack. Meanwhile, residents nearby claimed that several laud blasts were heard in the area, The AP reported. The Houthis have previously launched similar attacks including one by a bomb-laden drone on the Al-Anad in January 2019, killing six troops. However, the military spokesman for the Houthis neither denied nor confirmed the attack, which carries the hallmarks of the Iranian-backed rebels. Earlier, on Friday, August 27, Yemen's government had announced that 20 Houthis were killed in airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition in the country's northeastern province of al-Jawf, according to ANI.

Yemen embroiled in civil war since 2014

Yemen has been mired in civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels seized control of much of the country's north along with capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year on the side of the government, reported The AP. The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi's government. It should be mentioned here that Sunday's attack came amid peace talks between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis, backed by the United Nations and the United States, which have been hindered after both sides failed to reach a suitable deal, The AP reported.

(With Inputs from AP)

