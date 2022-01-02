In Iran, Archaeologists Locate Over 50 Historical Sites, Relics Dating Back To Bronze Era

A team of Iranian archaeologists have been successful in locating more than 50 historical sites and relics in Isfahan. The archaeologists have been able to discover the historical sites and relics during the expedition on the eastern basin and lands of the Zayandeh River, reported Tehran Times. The archaeologists conducted a survey to discover the sites of historical prominence.

The archaeologists attempted to gain knowledge about the cultural landscape and the changes that developed over time in the region. The team explained that they wanted to determine the pattern of settlements in the area that covered approximately 200 square kilometres. Yaser Jebraeili, who presides over the archaeological expedition, informed that the “relics and ruined sites” dating back to the Bronze age, Sassanid era were found during research carried out from Gavkhouni wetland to the southern plains of Varzaneh, reported Tehran Times.

Isfahan was made capital of Al-Jibal

The history of Isfahan nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan dates back to at least the Achaemenid era, however, there is not much information available about the area before the rule of the Sassanid dynasty. The Shahrestan Bridge, spanning the Zayandeh River, dates back to the Sasanian era. After the Arab conquest in 642, the city came to be called Isfahan and was named the capital of Al-Jibal province.

Abbas I rebuilt Isfahan as one of the beautiful cities of 17th century

Isfahan grew prosperous under the Persian Buyid dynasty and later, Toghril Beg, the founder of the Seljuq dynasty, made Isfahan the capital of his domains in the mid-11th century. Following the fall of the Seljuks, Isfahan temporarily witnessed a decline, however, in 1598, the Safavid ruler Abbas I made Isfahan his capital and rebuilt the city as one of the most beautiful cities of the 17th century, as per the news report. During the 16th and 17th centuries, Isfahan became a place for international trade and diplomacy and presently, Isfahan is one of Iran’s famous tourist places.

Image: Pixabay/Representative