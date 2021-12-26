In Syria, Even After 40 Years, Natives Reject Israel's Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

The State of Israel annexed the Golan Heights during the six days war of 1967 and 14 years later it passed Golan Law extending its sovereignty over the land. Although throughout the years the two states have been engaged in a round of talks that aimed at exchanging the region for peace, none of these efforts has bore fruit. At present, out of its total area of 1,860 square kilometers, roughly 1,500 square kilometers remain under Israeli occupation while the rest is controlled by Syria as ‘Syrian Golan’.

Even after so many years, many of the Syrian residents continue to oppose what they term as “illegal annexation” of their land. Taleb Ibrahim, a native of the abandoned city of Al Qunaitra, speaking to Al Jazeera said that the takeover was a “disaster.” “I was in the first year of my studies back then and I remember that when the decision came, we organized mass protests at Damascus University. For us, it was a disaster. It was our land. We drank from its waters and taking it away from us was a matter of dignity,” he said as reported by news agency Sputnik.

Why are Golan heights important?

Golan Heights holds immense tactical importance to the Israeli military, giving them the leverage to oversee the territory. In addendum, it also serves as a critical water source for the residents. Given its strategic importance, both sides have held multiple discussions but all have ended inconclusively- majorly because of Israel’s determination to not retreat and Syria’s reluctance to accept the existence of the Jewish state.

The contested region has also triggered multiple skirmishes between both sides. In October, the Bashar al-Assad administration accused the Israeli military of shooting dead Syrian Golan Affairs leader Midhat Saleh al-Saleh. According to Syria's state-run SANA news agency, the Syrian parliamentarian was shot on Saturday by an apparent Israeli sniper in Al Quneitra, near the occupied city of Majdal Shams. The Syrian Cabinet offered its condolences to the friends and family of “the martyr.” “The cabinet offers its deepest and sincerest condolences to the Syrian people and the family and relatives of the martyr, asking God to have upon him,” the Syrian Cabinet said in a statement.

(File Image: AP)