In Turkey, polling stations saw a lot more than just voters pour in to cast a ballot. One station saw a woman walk in with a goat, who later ended up going viral on the internet.

In a clip circulating on Twitter, a woman is seen entering a polling station with her hooved friend trotting right behind. As the woman leaves the room briefly with what appears to be a document in hand, the goat is seen following her. After casting the vote, the woman walks out of the polling booth on the road, with the goat, yet again, following her footsteps.

"A Turkish voter went to the polls with her goat," reads the caption of the video that has amassed nearly 2,000 views on Twitter. Reacting to it, one user quipped, "Or is it the other way around". "More goat content please," wrote another user. A third user added, "That’s a real support team!!"

Erdogan secures another term as president

Several videos have emerged on social media as Turkey's polls wrapped up with the reelection of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The runoff elections saw a high voter turnout at 86.98 per cent, as per local media reports. On Sunday, the leader extended his reign into a third decade, walking right into a time of high inflation and the aftermath of a massive earthquake that rattled the country and killed tens of thousands of people earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate his electoral feat on Monday, Erdogan wrote, "May we have a nation that gives us another victory. Happy Turkish Century. Congratulations on our great Türkiye victory." Several leaders across the world also congratulated the Turkish leader, including US President Joe Biden and Indian Premier Narendra Modi.