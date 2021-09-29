India Is Set to Make Big Splash At Dubai Expo 2020 With 15 States & 9 National Ministries

Dubai Expo 2020, which was postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to begin on Friday. Since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, Dubai Expo 2020 will be the world's second-largest event (after the Tokyo Olympics), attracting millions of guests from all over the world.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is set to open the country's pavilion on Thursday. The largest pavilion is reportedly India's. It will depict the birth of a New India. Expo 2020 will be a huge platform for India to showcase its colourful culture and tremendous growth potential, coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrut Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence. India will have the largest pavilion in the expo, with 192 countries participating. This six-month-long expo, which will conclude on March 31, 2022, will feature fifteen Indian states and nine national ministries.

Gujarat will be the first state to exhibit in the India Pavilion, followed by Karnataka, Ladakh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana.

Various central ministries and departments are also participating in the event, including the Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Tourism, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Department of Space, Ministry of Renewable Energy, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The exhibition will feature a huge number of Indian conglomerates and worldwide firms, including Tata Group, Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, Hinduja Group, and L&T, as well as UAE-based giants including Lulu Group, KEF Holdings, Aster, Malabar Gold, and IFFCO.

India pavilion at Dubai Expo

Several other companies will participate, including Hindustan Unilever Limited, PepsiCo, HSBC, ITC, Facebook, EaseMyTrip, Oyo, Standard Chartered Bank, Trident Group, Baidyanath, Apollo Hospital, Sun International, MIKO, Daawat Rice, Bank of Baroda, Patanjali, Dabur, BLS International, Petrochem, Nikai, Al Dobowi, Shycocan, NPCI, and Jagran Lake.

During the next six months, a substantial number of Memorandums of Understanding are scheduled to be signed. Meanwhile, the India Pavilion will have a unique kinetic facade made up of 600 different coloured blocks. It's being built as a mosaic of rotating panels that will represent various themes as they spin on their axis. The exhibit is a one-of-a-kind amalgamation of India's rich past and modern achievements, and it embodies the subject of 'India on the Move'.

As India commemorates its 75th anniversary of Independence, the India Pavilion will replicate the Amrit Mahotsav, which was started by India's Prime Minister and will showcase the New India through a variety of activities and cultural extravaganzas.

India at Dubai Expo

The India Pavilion's four-story structure is separated into two sections. Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods, and Water are the 11 basic topics that the zones are founded on.

Indian festivals such as Diwali and Dussehra will be lavishly commemorated in the India Pavilion. Visitors who wish to attend the gala will need to acquire entry permits. Entry passes are divided into three kinds. The October Pass, which grants daily admission for the whole month of October for Rs 2,019 (AED 95), is available for purchase. The Season Pass costs Rs 10,525 or AED 495, while the Multi-Day Pass is Rs 4,146 or AED 195, with free admission for children and youth under the age of 18, tertiary and higher education students, and seniors aged 60 and up.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)