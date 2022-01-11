Indians Aboard UAE-flagged Ship Seized By Houthis Safe; MEA Demands Immediate Release

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday asserted that seven Indian sailors aboard the United Arab Emirates-flagged ship Rwabee that has been captured by the Houthis, are safe. The Union government is making immediate efforts to secure their release as soon as possible.

While responding to media queries on the detention of the Indian sailors aboard the Rwabee ship, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi apprised that the government has been monitoring all the developments related to the ship that was seized on the port of Hodeidah (Yemen) on January 2, 2022.

The MEA spokesperson further informed that the government is in touch with the operating company that had seized the UAE-flagged ship and informed that out of 11 sailors being held captive by them, seven are Indians.

"Government of India has been closely monitoring developments following the seizure of the UAE flagged ship Rwabee off the port of Hodeidah (Yemen) by the Houthis on January 2, 2022. We are in touch with the company operating the ship and have been informed that out of the 11 crew members onboard the ship, seven are from India."

“We also understand from the company and other sources that all Indian crew members are safe, Government of India is making all efforts to secure their early release,” the statement read.

The External Affairs Ministry had also stated that they have urged the Houthis to ensure the safety and well being of the members on board. The government is in constant touch with the Houthis and have requested them to immediately release the Indians on board. “We urge the Houthis to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew members and release them immediately,” MEA said in a statement.

Further acknowledging the ongoing dispute and ‘infighting’ in Yemen, the MEA had said that India is concerned about the growing dispute in the Middle-Eastern country and stated that India hopes for an early resolution of the matter.

“India is concerned at the recent intensification of fighting in Yemen and hopes that all parties will come to the negotiating table to find a peaceful resolution to the Yemen issue,” External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

