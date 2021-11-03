Iran Accuses US Navy Of Trying To Seize Its Oil, Claims IRGC Intervened To Reclaim

Iran said on Wednesday, that the United States Navy attempted to capture Iranian oil in the Gulf of Oman 'recently,' but the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) Navy intervened and reclaimed the oil, Iran International media house reported. However, the report carried by official media did not include a date or any information on which vessels were involved. According to the report, the US Navy intercepted a ship transporting Iranian oil and shifted the cargo to another vessel. However, using a helicopter landing, the Revolutionary Guard seized the tanker and returned it to Iranian territorial seas.

According to the source, the US Navy attempted to interfere and stop the vessel's progress by utilising helicopters and warships, but 'with the decisive intervention of IRGC,' forces were unable to impede the tanker's route, Iran International reported. Furthermore, there have been no recent reports of incidents in the United States or regional countries.

US has slapped new sanctions on Iran

As the 2015 JCPOA deal remains in uncertainty, the White House had announced new economic sanctions on October 29, against various Iranian companies and individuals involved in the Islamic Republic's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) industry. It should be noted that the White House has already placed various economic restrictions on Iranian firms in connection with its nuclear programme and support for regional 'terror groups.' Whereas, despite US sanctions, Iran has continued sending oil to Asian markets. On the other hand, China has doubled its petroleum imports from Iran, despite the fact that the cargoes are not formally documented as coming from Iran.

Tensions are high in the area as nuclear talks with Iran reach a stalemate, with Tehran refusing to resume multilateral talks in Vienna, which have been put on hold since June when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took office. On Saturday, the United States flew a B-1B bomber over the Middle East, the first such flight since the Trump administration dispatched B-52 bombers to the region many times. The B-1B bomber was accompanied by allied fighter planes, including those from Israel. Biden's decision to send a B1-B bomber into the region allows him to convey 'a clear message of reassurance' to regional allies, according to a tweet from the US Air Force's Central Command.

