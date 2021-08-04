Iran-backed Forces Accused Of Hijacking UAE Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman

British Navy on Thursday reported a potential hijack of a UAE oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that occurred on Tuesday. As per the speculations, the British Navy believes that Iranian- backed forces were suspected of seizing the oil tanker. The incident comes after a British crew member was killed in another drone attack on an Israeli tanker a few days ahead.

UAE oil tanker 'hijacked' by Iran, claims British Navy

The Royal Navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] agency warned of a suspected “hijacking” incident near the Emirati port of Fujairah, UAE coast but did not give further details. The ship that was hijacked was believed to be the Asphalt princess, which is a Panama-flagged vessel. As per a report by AP, the armed soldiers had reportedly stormed on the boat and captured the restraints on it. The asphalt tanker was believed to be travelling to Sohar port, which is on Oman’s northern coast. The tank was attacked on his way, at the mouth of Strait Hormuz Tuesday. According to the satellite-tracking data, on MarineTraffic.com, the vessel was seen slowly heading toward Iranian waters off the port of Jask early on Wednesday.

The incident comes after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, accused Iran of a "deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law" following a drone attack on the Liberian-flagged tanker Mercer Street last week.

US, UK confident that Iran conducted Attack on Israeli oil tanker

Strengthening his attack against Iran, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday stressed that there will be a collective response that will be given against the attack on an Israeli operated tanker in Oman. Addressing the press on Monday, the State secretary said this will be dealt with sternly, with collective inputs.



Earlier, the United States on August 1, blamed Iran for the fatal attack on an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire and leaving two crew members off Oman in the Arabian Sea. Marking the first fatalities after several years of assaults targeting shipping in the region, authorities said on July 30 that Liberian-flagged tanker Mercer Street was struck with US officials claiming that it was a drone-style attack. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that, “Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack” adding that the attack was carried out using a drone.

Earlier, UK also said on August 1 that it believes Iran had deliberately orchestrated the attack in a “clear violation of international law.” However, Iran has denied any kind of involvement in the attack on the ship. As per reports, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh called on Israel “must stop such baseless accusations.” He further said in a news conference that, “Iran will not hesitate for a moment to defend its... interests and national security.”

(With AP Inputs)

Image: AP