Iran Blames Yemen's 'foreign Occupation' For Aden Airport Terror Attack

In the wake of the recent terror attack on the airport of the southern Yemeni city of Aden, Iran on Thursday said the horrific incident was a result of the 'foreign occupation' of the nation. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in a statement, claimed that the supposed foreign occupation has resulted in the full devastation of Yemen and caused a terrible humanitarian crisis in the country.

"Continued foreign aggression and occupation of Yemeni soil are the key contributors to instability as well as a lack of order and enforcement of the law, and have jeopardized Yemen's territorial integrity," said Khatibzadeh. "The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the aggressors' acts of aggression and war and stresses a political solution to the crisis, and once again asks all parties to end the futile conflict by returning to political negotiations," he added.

Read: Yemen: 30 Killed As Twin Blasts Rock Aden Airport, Ministers Blame Houthis

Read: Iran Fires Stern Warning To US, Says Soleimani's Killers 'won't Be Safe On Earth'

Aden Attack

Earlier on Wednesday, the Aden airport was attacked as a plane carrying newly sworn-in Yemeni cabinet ministers landed in the city. As per reports, at least 25 people were killed and over 110 were injured in the incident. Among those killed, there are three employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Yemen, located at the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula, has been torn between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and government forces, backed by Saudi Arabia in a war that has caused widespread violence, poverty, and hunger. Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani blamed the attack on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. In addition to that, Yemeni Communication Minister Naguib al-Awg, who was also on the government plane, told The Associated Press that he heard two explosions, suggesting they were drone attacks.

Russia, the United States, the United Nations, the European Union, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates have already condemned the deadly attack.

Read: Iran Alleges Trump Trying To Fabricate Reason To Start War, Says Tehran Will Not Surrender

Read: Ukraine Plane Crash: Iran To Pay $1,50,000 Each To Families Of 176 Victims

(With Agency Inputs)