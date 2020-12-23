Iran calls EU to comply with nuclear deal following France's accusation of violation

Iran has called on the European Union to implement their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, Government Spokesman Ali Rabies said on December 2. Last week, France accused the Islamic Republic of violating the nuclear deal and asked it to return to full compliance. However, Rabiei asserted that Tehran could not unabatedly fulfil all the pledges under the deal and other European powers would be needed to comply too.

"If France and other European parties to the deal really want to maintain and revive the JCPOA in such a way that Iran will benefit from the agreement, they should abide by their commitments under the JCPOA and seek to have cruel sanctions against Iran lifted," Rabiei was quoted as saying in a virtual press conference by ANI.

JCPOA

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement was signed between Iran, the UK, the US, EU, France, Russia, China and Germany to scale back Iran’s Nuclear activities and downgrade its Uranium activities in return of sanction of relief. However, in 2018, Donald Trump pulled the US out of the pact and slapped heavy sanctions on the Islamic republic. However, incoming president Joe Biden has promised to re-enter the deal.

In the latest development, European Union Foreign Ministers agreed not to set fresh preconditions on a revival of the Iran Nuclear Deal, hoping Tehran and Washington would be able to come back into full compliance with the agreement. The decision was made as EU foreign ministers that are signatory to the deal convened for the first time in the year hoping for an agreement between the two rivals. However, UK asserted that the issue need not be raised until significant progress has been made on the US and Iran coming back into full compliance.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said his country would start complying with the 2015 nuclear deal arrangements within an hour of the United States rejoining the pact. According to The Guardian, Rouhani added that Iran would not accept any changes to the deal and will continue its ballistic missile programme. The Iranian President's remarks came a day before the meeting between Iran and European signatories of the deal and on the same day as the US electoral college members cast their votes to cement incoming US President Joe Biden's win.

