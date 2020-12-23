Brussels Urges EU Nations To Reconsider UK's Fishing Offer To Break Brexit Deadlock

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has taken personal control of Brexit negotiations in an attempt to strike a deal before Christmas. As per The Guardian, Leyen has been in constant contact with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Union leaders through a series of unscheduled phone calls to resolve contestation over fishing.

Over the past few weeks, leaders have had multiple fraught talks over whether the EU would be able to impose tariffs on British goods if the latter closes its seas to European vessels.

Speaking to EU ambassadors on December 22, EU’s chief negotiator Michael Barnier said that he had rejected the UK’s latest proposal of repatriating 35 percent of fishes European vessels catch in British waters. As per reports, the EU has offered 25 percent of the value; experts have predicted that 10 percent lesser fishes could cause of loss of €63.8m.

Meanwhile, in a bid to reach a deal, Leyen has encouraged big fishing nations including France and Denmark to move closer to the British proposal. She is reported to also have had a telephonic conversation with Johnson and further calls are expected in near future.

'Gap needs to be bridged'

Last week, while speaking to Sky News, Johnson conceded it would be difficult at first but insisted it was time for the EU to make its move on the contentious issue. Asserting that there’s a gap that needs to be bridged, the UK Prime Minister hoped that the EU would "see sense" and come to the table with something themselves. In case that doesn't happen, Johnson said UK would then traded on WTO terms.

No extention

Meanwhile, Downing Street has rejected calls from conservative MPs and other lawmakers urging to extend Brexit talks beyond the New Year, stating that any trade deal has to be in place and approved before December 31. On Monday, a spokesman for PM Boris Johnson also dismissed the idea of ratifying the trade deal in retrospect and said that the House of Commons would have a vote on any agreement before it came into force.

