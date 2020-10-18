Iran Announces Termination Of Travel, Arms Embargo Imposed By UN

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, on October 18, announced that the UN Security Council (UNSC) arms embargo against Tehran has been terminated, despite objections from the US. While calling it a ‘momentous day’, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the country’s normalisation of defence cooperation with the world is a victory for multilateralism. Iran, in theory, can now purchase weapons to upgrade military armament dating back to before its 1979 Islamic revolution and sell its own locally produced gear abroad.

According to the official press release, “As of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all prohibitions regarding the entry into or transit through territories of the UN Member States previously imposed on a number of Iranian citizens and military officials, are all automatically terminated”.

A momentous day for the international community, which— in defiance of malign US efforts—has protected UNSC Res. 2231 and JCPOA.



Today's normalization of Iran’s defense cooperation with the world is a win for the cause of multilateralism and peace and security in our region. pic.twitter.com/sRO6ezu4OO — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) October 17, 2020

The decade-long UN arms embargo is terminated under the terms of the UNSC Resolution 2231. The Iranian foreign ministry said that as of October 18, the Islamic Republic may procure any necessary arms and equipment from any source without any legal restrictions, and solely based on its defensive needs, and may also export defensive armaments based on its own policies. Further, the ministry also made it clear that the lifting of arms restrictions and the travel ban were designed to be automatic with no other action required.

“As a responsible member of the international community, the Islamic Republic of Iran engages in legitimate trade—in accordance with international law and on the basis of its national interests—with other countries, including in the realm of the arms trade,” the statement read.

Iran urges US to abandon ‘destructive approach’

In the last few months, the United States had attempted, in violation of Resolution 2231, to impose a new arms embargo on Iran, but to no avail, as the Security Council rejected the illegal move. In the press release, Tehran urged America to abandon its ‘destructive approach’ toward Resolution 2231, return to full compliance with its commitment under the UN Charter, stop violating international law and ignoring international order, and cease further destabilisation in West Asia. The Iranian minister said that it is evident that any measure against the provision of UNSC Resolution 2231 will amount to a material breach of the resolution and the purposes of the JCPOA.

Back in August, the UNSC had rejected a resolution proposed by Washington to extend the current arms embargo on Iran. Russia and China had voted against the motion and the remains 11 council members, including France, Germany and the US, abstained. Under the resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the arms embargo on Iran will expire on Oct. 18.

(Image: AP)

