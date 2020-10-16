Iran Awaits End Of Arms Embargo Next Week, Rouhani Aide Terms It “great Success”

Iran's presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi has said that the restrictions on the Islamic Republic's import and export of arms will be lifted next week. As per reports, he described the recent development as a “great success” for Iran. As per Iranian news agency IRNA reports, Vaezi announced the end of the Iran arms embargo on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 14.

Resolution rejected by members

Vaezi added that the embargo was imposed in 2010 and has been in effect for more than 10 years. According to reports, the UN arms embargo on Iran will expire on October 18 under the Iran nuclear deal officially known as JCPOA.

Meanwhile, the US has put efforts to prevent the expiration of the deal. The Trump administration submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council urging for the extension of the deal but failed as the resolution was rejected by thirteen of the 15-member council.

As per reports, the US also tried to reimpose all UN sanctions on Iran but the move failed. In the face of firm opposition from all JCPOA parties and UNSC members, the US has lost its legal authority in the matter following its withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

Meanwhile, the United Nations expressed its inability to take any action on the return of all sanctions on Iran declared by the United States. According to media reports, the UN Secretary-General wrote to the 15-member council on September 19, saying he cannot take any action because of apparent “uncertainty” on the issue.

The United Nations officials provided support to the Security Council to ensure the proper implementation of sanctions as the UN chief appoints independent experts to monitor it.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif urged the global community to oppose the “bullying” nature of the United States. On the other hand, Moscow, a key ally of Tehran, said that the UN Security Council did not take any action that would lead to the renewal of the previous sanctions against Iran. It accused Washington of putting on a “theatrical performance” to subordinate the Security Council, adding that the claim of restoration of sanctions on Iran is nothing but “wishful thinking”.

