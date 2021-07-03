Iran Denies Role In Attacks On American Troops; Condemns US Airstrikes On Militants

Iran on Saturday denied US accusations that it had supported attacks on American forces in Syria and Iraq while also condemning US airstrikes on Tehran backed militants there. On Tuesday, Washington informed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that it had carried out aerial attacks targeting Iran back militants in both countries to deter them from further attacking and ambushing American soldiers and facilities. Soon afterwards, Iranian Envoy lambasted Washington dubbing the bombardments as a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the 15-member Security Council must immediately be informed of any action that states take in self-defence against armed attack. Following the protocol, the Biden Administration told the global body that it had conducted air raids on weapons storage facilities in Iraq and Syria. It added that the attacks were to curb an increase in the violence-drone and rocket attacks- by the militias Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, both Shia militant groups backed by the Iranian Republic.

Unreliable claims

However, Iran’s envoy to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi dismissed the claims saying that it was “factually wrong” and “unreliable”. Furthermore, he blamed America for “fabricating” that Iran backed militants had carried out attacks on US personnel.

“Any claim to attribute to Iran... any attack carried out against American personnel or facilities in Iraq is factually wrong and void of the minimum requirements of authenticity and reliability," Ravanchi was quoted as saying by official news agency IRNA.

“The US argument that such attacks were conducted to deter ...Iran and the so-called Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks..., has no factual or legal ground, as it is founded on mere fabrication as well as arbitrary interpretation of Article 51," he added.

Speaking at the Council meeting, Ravanchi also advocated the immediate revival of The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). "While Iran’s nuclear steps are reversible, the sufferings of our people are not. Iran has paid a heavy price to preserve this agreement. Now US & E3 need to make difficult decisions to fully return to JCPOA," he said. Earlier this month, the US agreed to repeal nearly 1,040 Trump era sanctions imposed on Iran as its effort to revive the controversial pact.

My remarks at the UNSC meeting on res. 2231:

JCPOA must be implemented.

While Iran’s nuclear steps are reversible, the sufferings of our people are not.

Iran has paid a heavy price to preserve this agreement. Now US & E3 need to make difficult decisions to fully return to JCPOA. pic.twitter.com/a1UDhqmMND — Majid Takht Ravanchi (@TakhtRavanchi) June 30, 2021

Image: AP/PTI

(With Agency Inputs)