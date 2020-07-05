Iran Files Lawsuit At ICJ Against US Over Sanctions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Iran has recently filed a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice against the United States over the effects of sanctions on the Middle Eastern country's fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Leila Joneidi, Iran''s presidential aide for legal affairs said that imposing sanctions at a time when the world was suffering under the COVID-19 pandemic was ‘inhuman and against human rights’. Reportedly, Leila Joneidi made the remarks during a visit to the Pasteur Institute in the capital Tehran.

According to reports, in 2015, Iran struck a deal with six world powers, including the United States, wherein it would reduce its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of global sanctions. But the US administration under President Donald Trump has backed out of the treaty and reimposed severe sanctions aimed at crippling Iran’s economy and Iran has therefore reduced its compliance.

Fire breaks out at Nuclear facility, Iran vows retaliation

Iran has vowed to retaliate against any country that carries out cyber-attacks on its nuclear sites. According to reports, the statement was made by the head of Iran’s civilian defence after a fire at its Natanz nuclear plant which is assumed to have been caused by a cyber sabotage. Speaking to state TV on Thursday, he reportedly said that if it is proven that Iran has been targeted by a cyber-attack, "we will respond”.

As per reports, the Natanz plant, which is used for uranium enrichment, is one of the several sites monitored by UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency. Officials, on June 3, tried to downplay the severity of the fire and claimed they had identified the cause but "due to security considerations," they chose not to disclose the reason for the fire to the public. They further added that the cause of the fire would be revealed at an appropriate time.

(Input/Image Credit ANI) (Image credit: AP)