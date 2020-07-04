Iran Vows To Retaliate Against Any Foreign Power That Attacks Its Nuclear Sites

Iran has vowed to retaliate against any country that carries out cyber attacks on its nuclear sites. According to reports, the statement was made by the head of Iran’s civilian defence after a fire at its Natanz nuclear plant which is assumed to have been caused by a cyber sabotage. Speaking to state TV on Thursday, he reportedly said that if it is proven that Iran has been targeted by a cyber attack, "we will respond”.

Iran vows appropriate response if proof of attack is found

As per reports, the Natanz plant, which is used for uranium enrichment, is one of the several sites monitored by UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency. Officials, on June 3, tried to downplay the severity of the fire and claimed they had identified the cause but "due to security considerations" they chose not to disclose the reason for the fire to the public. They further added that the cause of the fire would be revealed at an appropriate time.

Jalali, in a statement, claimed that it was the responsibility of the country to defend against cyber-attacks and if proof is found that Iran’s nuclear sites were targeted by cyber attracts there would be appropriate retaliation.

Reports have indicated that Iran’s state media has just stopped short of accusing Israel and the United States of a possible attack and added that it was time for Iran to rethink its foreign policy in the face of hostile threats from foreign powers.

According to reports, in 2015, Iran struck a deal with six world powers, including the United States, wherein it would reduce its nuclear activities in exchange for lifting of global sanctions. But the US administration under President Donald Trump has backed out of the treaty and Iran has therefore reduced its compliance.

