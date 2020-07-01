Iran Says 'no Military Solution' For Syria During Video Conference With Russia, Turkey

Iran President Hassan Rouhani has said on July 1 that the only solution to the conflict in Syria is diplomacy because there is ‘no military solution’. In a televised opening address during the video conference with his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Raccip Tayyip Erdogan. The Iranian President said, “The Islamic republic believes the only solution to the Syrian crisis is political and not a military solution”. He also added that the country continues to back the inter-Syrian dialogue while also fighting terrorism of militant groups including Daesh, Al-Qaeda among others.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly lashed out on the United States for imposing new sanctions aimed at ‘economically suffocating’ Syrian regime amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had recently announced humanitarian aid for Syria of over $696 million at fourth Brussels Conference. Boasting about being the ‘largest single donor’, Pompeo had said that the US government’s gesture reflected its “core values of generosity”. Jointly, the delegates at the conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” raised at least $7.7 billion for the war-ravaged country on July 1.

Read - EU's Borrell: Syria Plunging Deeper Into Crisis

Read - US Pledges Over $696 Million Additional Aid In Humanitarian Assistance For Syrians

Aid organizations' plea to world leaders

Previously, aid organizations had made a plea to the world leaders on June 30 to provide monetary support to war-stricken Syria. Approximately 11 million people in the Middle-eastern country required humanitarian assistance, as per the UN's report. The economic downfall and the spread of the COVID-19 in the conflict-driven region had severely impacted Syria’s economy, which also resulted in the collapsing the Syrian pound. Ongoing wars that had already claimed the lives of at least 400,000 people, sparked a refugee exodus that led to the destabilization of Syria’s neighbours and stripped the country of its leftover resources.

We raised $5.5 billion for 2020 and an additional $2.2 billion for 2021 in today's #SyriaConf2020. Thank you! https://t.co/bJv8n5RZ8E pic.twitter.com/TaG1pckHi0 — Mark Lowcock (@UNReliefChief) June 30, 2020

Read - UN Raises $7.7 Billion In Humanitarian Aid for War-ravaged Syria

Read - Syria Donors Gather As Virus, Economic Chaos Deepen Crisis

Inputs: Agency