Iran Increases Nuclear Research Group's Budget By 256 % After Assassination Of Scientist

In the aftermath of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s assassination, Iran has upped the budget of its nuclear research programme by 256 per cent, state run Fars News Agency reported. Speaking at a press briefing, country’s defence minister Amir Hatami confirmed the news and said that Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, known by its Farsi acronym SPND, had been given a budget boost of 256 per cent. SPND was previously headed by Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was assassinated near Tehran last month.

“The Islamic Republic government has in a correct and qualifying move increased the budget of the Defense Research and Innovation Organization by 256%,” Hatami stated.

Hatami said that the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has always strongly supported the Armed Forces in defence fields. Talking further about the budget increase, he said, “clear proposals about strengthening the country’s defence power were presented to the legislators and then they were put on the vote and were approved with a consensus”. This comes in line with President Rouhani’s remarks who had earlier said that heinous assassination would not disrupt the will of the youth and scientists to follow the path of accelerated scientific growth and conquer the peaks of pride.

Fakhrizadeh's assassination

Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was murdered in the outskirts of the capital city Tehran after gunmen attacked his car on Friday, November 27. According to the Associated Press, the attack took place in Absard, a village that is considered a retreat for the Iranian elite. The Islamic Republic's state media reported that minutes before Fakhrizadeh was ambushed, a truck ridden with explosives blew up near his car, forcing his sedan to stop. The reports added that at least five gunmen then emerged and started firing at Fakhrizadeh's car continuously, killing the scientist and his bodyguard.

Image: AP