It Won't Slow Us: Iran's Rouhani Calls Out 'usurper' Israel For Scientist's Assassination

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has accused Israel of killing Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top nuclear scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme, state TV reported on November 28. Calling it a “terrorist and desperate” act, the Shiite leader asserted that once again, the “evil hands of global arrogance” have been strained with the blood of “mercenary usurper Zionist regime”. Furthermore, he said that Fakhrizadeh’s “martyrdom” reminded the depth of “enemies' malice and grudge”.

“The assassination of martyr [Mohsen] Fakhrizadeh shows our enemies’ despair and the depth of their hatred … His martyrdom will not slow down our achievements,” CGTN reported citing a Rouhani’s statement.

In the aftermath, President Rouhani also said that the heinous assassination would not disrupt the will of the youth and scientists to follow the path of accelerated scientific growth and conquer the peaks of pride, instead it has made them even more “determined to continue the path of this precious martyr”.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's assasination

Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was murdered in the outskirts of the capital city Tehran after gunmen attacked his car on Friday, November 27. According to the Associated Press, the attack took place in Absard, a village that is considered a retreat for the Iranian elite. The Islamic Republic's state media reported that minutes before Fakhrizadeh was ambushed, a truck ridden with explosives blew up near his car, forcing his sedan to stop. The reports added that at least five gunmen then emerged and started firing at Fakhrizadeh's car continuously, killing the scientist and his bodyguard.

Meanwhile, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had vowed retaliation. “We will strike as thunder at the killers of this oppressed martyr and will make them regret their action,” tweeted Hossein Dehghan. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has also blamed Israel for the killing as he called on the international community, especially the European Union for their "shameful double standards" in not condemning the act of "state terror".

