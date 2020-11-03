Iran Plans To Mark 40th Anniversary Of Hostage Crisis On US Election Day

Iran is planning to mark the hostage crisis anniversary ceremony on the US Presidential election day. The hostage crisis anniversary coincides with the US election day, which could have a dramatic impact on the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic. Early November still marks a moment of tension between the two countries even after four decades since the crisis took place.

The hostage crisis took place when Iranian revolutionary students took over the American embassy in November of 1979 and held 52 American diplomats and citizens hostage for 444 days. Since then the crisis has become a diplomatic deadlock between the two countries.

The anniversary of the hostage crisis has constantly been marked in Iran with demonstrations with the 'Death to America' slogan where people are seen setting fire to American flags. However, this year, the Iranian officials have restrained these ceremonies as the country is going through its most critical surge of COVID-19 with over 35,000 lives lost by the end of October. The health officials warned against any gatherings during this period.

The ceremony will be held in different cities

However, the conservative office in charge of commemorating the event said that the ceremony will be held in different cities. According to Nosratollah Seifi, deputy head of the Islamic development coordination council the ceremony will be held in Tehran and across the country with limited gatherings by observing the COVID-19 preventive protocols. There is worry among the reformist figures that the hostage crisis anniversary demonstrations will send a negative political message to the United States amid an early worrying time.

Iran's economy worsened during Trump admin

Ever since Trump's administration pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA in May 2018, Iran's economy has worsened. The deal was intended to ease economic sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran's commitment to restrain its nuclear programs. However, the US' withdrawal from the deal restored former sanctions and severely affected Tehran's ailing economy. Iran's economy was already suffering from endemic corruption and domestic mismanagement in the country.

According to Iran's Statistic Center, the inflation rate hit over 40 percent in October compared to last year. The value of the national currency is also cut to one-tenth compared to when Trump took office. Unemployment and stagnation have also worsened during the pandemic in the country.

