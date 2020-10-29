Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Deems Macron's Defence Of Cartoons A 'stupid Act '

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently responded to French President’s controversial statements regarding cartoons of Prophet Muhammed and stated that Macron’s defence of the cartoons was a ‘stupid act’. The comments were made by Khamenei during an address on his official website. Following the gruesome murder of a history teacher in France, the French president defended people’s right to mock religion and these comments have angered Muslims across the world.

Khamenei deems French Presidents actions a 'stupid act'

Khamenei went on to add that Macron’s comments were equal to insulting God’s messenger supposedly in the name of freedom of expression. Khamenei’s comments were followed by a tweet wherein Iran’s Supreme Leaders appears to be drawing a comparison between the Holocaust and its denial to the controversy surrounding the caricatures of Prophet Muhammed done by French magazine Charlie Hedbo.

The next question to ask is: why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust? Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (pbuh) is allowed? — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 28, 2020

In his tweet, Khamenei asks why it is a crime to question whether or not the Holocaust really did happen while mocking the Prophet with caricatures is allowed. Turkish President Erdogan also called out the French President’s comments and went as far to personally attack him by stating that Macron needed mental health treatments. The French government responded hours later to Erdogan's provocative statements condemning the "excess and rudeness" and said, “We are not accepting insults”. In addition, the French government also urged Erdogan to change his policy which they deemed as dangerous in all aspects.

The French Ambassador to Turkey was also recalled following Erdogan’s provocative statements. French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian stated that Erdogan’s words were "hateful and slanderous propaganda against France."

