Iran: Explosion Reported In West Tehran, Official Deny Claims

An explosion was heard in western Tehran, Iran on July 10. According to reports, power was cut in the city suburbs where the blast allegedly took place. No additional information about the cause of the explosion or casualties is known. However, the governor of Qods city, Leila Vaseghi has reportedly claimed that no blast occurred but admitted that there was a power outage that lasted five minutes.

City official strongly denies reports

According to reports, Qods city fire department head has also denied the reports of any explosions on July 10. Since late June there have been multiple explosions at strategic Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities. One such explosion took place at the Natanz nuclear facility which is used for uranium enrichment and is one of the several sites monitored by UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency.

After the incident at the Natanz nuclear facility, Iranian officials tried to downplay the effects and the explosion and stated that while they knew the cause of the explosion, they would not be sharing it with the public for security reasons. Reports have indicated that Iran’s state media has just stopped short of accusing Israel and the United States of a possible attack and added that it was time for Iran to rethink its foreign policy in the face of hostile threats from foreign powers.

(Image Credit: Twitter)

