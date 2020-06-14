Iran prepared to attack if US ships interfered with Venezuela-bound tankers

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on June 13 reportedly said that the country's Naval forces were prepared to target any US vehicle interfering in Iran shipments to Venezuela. Despite US President Donald Trump's criticism, Iran had sent five tankers loaded with gasoline to Venezuela last month. In addendum, Tehran has said that it would continue shipments if Caracas requests more.

Amidst all this, Iran's forces have reportedly been ordered to identify and track several US merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, a move to curb rising military threats against Iranian vessels headed for Venezuela. According to an Iranian media outlet, not only has the attack been ordered but also options for reciprocal actions have immediately been identified and are being monitored for possible operations.

Iran helps Venezuela

This comes as Washington has reportedly slammed Tehran of propping up Mexican president Nicolas Maduro. The US is amongst 60 nations that support Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president. On the other hand, Iran, in May this year, started supplying gasoline to the Latin American country after it reported fueled crunch. Iran's first oil tanker Fortune encountered no immediate signs of US interference as it eased through Caribbean waters toward the Venezuelan coast and Venezuelan officials celebrated the arrival.

“Iran and Venezuela have always supported each other in times of difficulty,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza tweeted. “Today, the first ship with gasoline arrives for our people.” In addition, the middle eastern nation also flew shipments of a key chemical needed to help jumpstart a Venezuelan oil refinery and produce gasoline.

Although US officials had announced no plans of trying to intercept Iran’s tankers, the Trump administration has increased pressure on Maduro. The US also recently deployed a force of ships, including Navy destroyers and other combat ships, to patrol the Caribbean on what US officials call a drug interdiction mission. The Maduro government considers it a direct threat.

(Image Credits: AP)