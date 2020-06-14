Iran's Javad Zarif Says Trump Has Good Chance Of Being Re-elected In 2020

Despite spiralling relations between Iran and the United States, Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said that he still thinks the chances of US President Donald Trump being re-elected in 2020 presidential elections are ‘more’. According to reports, Zarif said in an interview that even though the support for Trump has decreased in the past months, he has a strong base that strengthens his chance of reelection. Iran’s Foreign Minister start by saying predicting is the ‘biggest mistake in human sciences’ but the chances that Republican US President is re-elected in November elections are ‘still more than 50 per cent’.

Zarif acknowledges that his support has ‘seriously decreased’ in the past four-five months but there is a ‘30-35 per cent’ base for Trump which ‘has not moved’. According to Iranian Foreign Minister as long as that base stays, the chance of Trump acquiring the White House again remains strong. This comes despite the tense US-Iran relations since Washington opted out of the nuclear accord of 2015 prompting Tehran to gradually scale back from its commitments under the deal. Recently, Trump had even said that leaders in Iran should strike a deal with the US because he will not be defeated in November.

'Dumb bet'

However, recent polls have predicted that Trump loses to Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump asked Iran to not wait until the presidential elections to strike a deal while lauding the prisoner exchange between both countries. Zarif had replied to the same tweet by saying that both countries achieved the swap despite the efforts by the subordinates of Donald trump. The Iranian Foreign Minister also targetted the US President with the offer for ‘deal’ and said that there already was an agreement when Trump entered the office back in 2016. Zarif also called Trump leaving the table as “dumb bet”.

So great to have Michael home. Just arrived. Very exciting. Thank you to Iran. Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now! https://t.co/OGJU2VWBWq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

We achieved humanitarian swap *despite* your subordinates' efforts, @realDonaldTrump



And we had a deal when you entered office. Iran & other JCPOA participants never left the table.



Your advisors—most fired by now—made a dumb bet.



Up to you to decide *when* you want to fix it. pic.twitter.com/TFg698pWS9 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 5, 2020

(With agency inputs)