Iran Rejects US Accusation, Did Not Pay Taliban To Target US Troops In Afghanistan

Iran has denied that it paid Taliban fighters to target US forces and its allies in Afghanistan. As per reports, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that the claims made by the United States were “entirely false”, he also added that the accusation were attempts by the US to hide its “miscalculations” in Afghanistan.

Iran denied US allegations

Media Reports on Augusts 17 stated that US intelligence agencies had concluded that Iran had offered bounties to Taliban fighters for targeting the US and coalition troops in Afghanistan. Iran has stated that the continued presence of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq is a threat to Iran. As a consequence, Iran has repeatedly called for the removal of American troops from these countries.

Iran has been one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East. As per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the country has recorded 350,279 positive cases and the death toll in the country has crossed 20 thousand

UN rejects extension of arms embargo

The United Nations Security Council in its latest judgement rejected the proposal put forward by the US. The proposal by the United States sought to extend an arms embargo on Iran. In response, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi stated that the United States had never been so isolated in the UN.

The United States required nine votes in favour of extending the arms embargo for the resolution to pass, unfortunately, only two other members in the 15-member council voted in favour of the resolution. 2 members outright rejected the resolution while 11 remained absent. Two permanent members of the United Nation’s Security Council had already expressed their dissatisfaction with the vote, given the fact the permanent members have veto powers on all council decision, the resolution would have failed even if the United States had managed to secure 9 votes.

