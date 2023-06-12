Iran Says West Can't Stop Nation From Building Nuclear Weapons, But Is Open To A Deal

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the West cannot stop Iran from building nuclear weapons amid tensions brewing over the country’s endeavour to develop nuclear infrastructure. The Iranian leader made the remarks on Sunday as he addressed the country’s state media. While Khamenei made it clear that Iran does not want nuclear arms based on what the country’s “beliefs” are, he also stated that talks about “Tehran’s nuclear weapons are lies”.

“Talks about Tehran's nuclear weapons is a lie and [the West] knows it. We do not want nuclear arms based on our beliefs, otherwise, they would not have been able to stop it," the Iranian supreme leader said. Khamenei suggested a deal with the West over the country’s nuclear programme is possible. But he stated that it will be only done if Tehran can keep its nuclear infrastructure intact. "There is nothing wrong with the agreement [with the West], but the infrastructure of our nuclear industry should not be touched,” he added.

Israel keeps a close eye

The comments from the Iranian Supreme Leader came amid reports that the Islamic Republic has increased its stockpile of Uranium. Earlier this month, Iran unveiled a hypersonic missile and even claimed that it “hit” Israel within seconds and even has the capability of evading the Iron Dome defence system. Israel, on the other hand, is said to be keeping a close eye on these developments.

Earlier this year, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is willing to go to any extent in order to defend itself. "I don't think that diplomacy by itself will work. I think diplomacy can only work if it's coupled with a credible military threat or the willingness to apply the military option if deterrence fails," Netanyahu told Sky News.

Meanwhile, Washington is concerned about Iran’s development of nuclear infrastructure. Back in 2018, then-US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the now-defunct JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) nuclear deal. Since then diplomatic efforts to revive the deal have been at a stalemate. The two nations failed to come to an agreement since both sides have accused each other of posing “unreasonable” demands.