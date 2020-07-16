Iran: Seven Ships Damaged In Fire At Bushehr Port, No Casualties Reported

In another case of a mysterious fire, seven boats in a shipyard in southern Iran have caught fire. As per reports, the ships were docked at the port of Bushehr and the fire has reportedly been contained on all seven ships and no casualties have been reported. The cause of the blaze is not known or been made public but this is a is the latest in a series of mysterious accidents or incidents in Iran, these incidents include explosions and fires at several key facilities such as a missile facility, a power plant, a medical clinic and a nuclear complex.

Accidents at several key facilities

As per reports the multiple incidents and the alleged targeting of key facilities have led experts to believe that these were possibly the result of sabotage. On July 13, a mysterious fire occurred at an industrial zone wherein six gas storage tanks caught fire while one even exploded in the north-eastern city of Mashhad.

In another recent incident, a fire mysteriously broke out at Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company’s facility in south-west Iran. The fire was later blamed on an oil leak. According to the statement by Mahshahr County governor Mohsen Beyranvand, the fire did not seem to have caused any financial damage and no casualties were reported.

Another similar incident was a blast in an underground structure in the Natanz uranium enrichment plant on July 2 and a similar blast at the Khojir missile production facility on June 26. The reason for the blast is not yet known, they can be the work of foreign powers or domestic opposition groups but Iran has vowed retaliation once the culprit has been identified.

