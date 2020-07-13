Last Updated:

COVID-19: Iran's Supreme Leader Says Resurgence Of Cases 'creates Deep Sorrow For All'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed his grief with the resurgence of coronavirus infections and the spiking death toll in the country.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on July 13 expressed his grief with the resurgence of coronavirus infections in the country and said that the spiking death toll of COVID-19 makes one feel ‘truly heartbroken’. In a statement posted on Twitter, Khamenei said that the medical professionals in Iran have worked round the clock and made “great sacrifices” to combat the global health crisis and noted that there are no words to thank them for their service. 

However, there are some Iranians who are not adhering to the precautionary measures put forth by the government and are not wearing facemasks. Iranian Supreme Leader said that it makes him feel ‘embarrassed’ in front of the health professionals who saved lives by risking theirs amid coronavirus contagion. As per Johns Hopkins University tally, the total coronavirus infections in Iran have reached 257,303 with at least 12,829 casualties till July 13. Moreover, according to figures announced on July 12, Iran recorded at least 194 deaths and 2,186 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 

Khamenei urges people to break infection chain

Iranian Supreme Leader also said that the country was one of the most successful countries in the world to have controlled the coronavirus outbreak “initially”. However, Khamenei noted that it is not the case anymore. Even though Iran’s position with the COVID-19 crisis is ‘still better’ according to him, the country is far away from the preliminary stage of the pandemic. This has been ‘saddening’ for the Iranian Supreme Leader. Therefore, Khamenei has made a plea to all the Iranians and urged them to break the chain of coronavirus infections and take ‘effective’ role in battling the crisis to “save the country”.

In the same statement, Khamenei also targetted the United States as the two nations have been at odds over a range of issues. While calling for solidarity against the “enemy’s front”, the Iranian Supreme Leader called the US its “most vicious” as well as “shameful” part. Crippling under the American sanctions, he noted that economic problems in Iran are like a “disease” but assured that the government has the resources to overcome the struggles. According to Khamenei, US President Donald Trump administration is using all its power to ‘break Iran’. 

