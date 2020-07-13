COVID-19: Iran's Supreme Leader Says Resurgence Of Cases 'creates Deep Sorrow For All'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on July 13 expressed his grief with the resurgence of coronavirus infections in the country and said that the spiking death toll of COVID-19 makes one feel ‘truly heartbroken’. In a statement posted on Twitter, Khamenei said that the medical professionals in Iran have worked round the clock and made “great sacrifices” to combat the global health crisis and noted that there are no words to thank them for their service.

However, there are some Iranians who are not adhering to the precautionary measures put forth by the government and are not wearing facemasks. Iranian Supreme Leader said that it makes him feel ‘embarrassed’ in front of the health professionals who saved lives by risking theirs amid coronavirus contagion. As per Johns Hopkins University tally, the total coronavirus infections in Iran have reached 257,303 with at least 12,829 casualties till July 13. Moreover, according to figures announced on July 12, Iran recorded at least 194 deaths and 2,186 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The resurgence of #Corona creates a deep sorrow in everyone. One feels truly heartbroken to see a number of ppl losing their lives due to Corona every day. The deceased have loved ones who are grieving now. I ask the officials in charge to perform their duty in the best manner. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 12, 2020

Our health professionals have made such great sacrifices that one can’t find the words to thank them. When I see that some people are not wearing #masks, I feel embarrassed before the nurses and doctors who have worked hard risking their own lives. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 12, 2020

Khamenei urges people to break infection chain

Iranian Supreme Leader also said that the country was one of the most successful countries in the world to have controlled the coronavirus outbreak “initially”. However, Khamenei noted that it is not the case anymore. Even though Iran’s position with the COVID-19 crisis is ‘still better’ according to him, the country is far away from the preliminary stage of the pandemic. This has been ‘saddening’ for the Iranian Supreme Leader. Therefore, Khamenei has made a plea to all the Iranians and urged them to break the chain of coronavirus infections and take ‘effective’ role in battling the crisis to “save the country”.

Initially, we were among the most successful countries in combating #Covid19, but today that is not the case. We are still doing better than many other countries but not as well as we were initially. This saddens a person. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 12, 2020

I request everyone who has an effective role in combating #Covid19 - including officials and people - to take action to rapidly break the chain of infection and save the country. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 12, 2020

In the same statement, Khamenei also targetted the United States as the two nations have been at odds over a range of issues. While calling for solidarity against the “enemy’s front”, the Iranian Supreme Leader called the US its “most vicious” as well as “shameful” part. Crippling under the American sanctions, he noted that economic problems in Iran are like a “disease” but assured that the government has the resources to overcome the struggles. According to Khamenei, US President Donald Trump administration is using all its power to ‘break Iran’.

It is the duty of all officials to have #unity and harmony against the massive front of the raving enemies. Today, the enemy's front, the most vicious and shameful part of which is the U.S. govt, is using all its power to bring #StrongIRAN to its knees. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 12, 2020

