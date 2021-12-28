Iran To Mark Death Anniversary Of Qasem Soleimani, Calls It Act Of 'state Terrorism'

As the Iranian military is scheduled to mark the death anniversary of the top military officer Qasem Soleimani, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called his assassination "an act of state terrorism". Khatibzadeh said the country will not rest until those who committed the "blatant" crime are penalised. Notably, Soleimani was an Iranian military officer who served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The military officer was allegedly killed by the US forces. According to the Iranian government, he was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

According to Iranian military forces, both Washinton and Israeli forces were involved in the deadly drone attack. Subsequently, Iran retaliated the action by firing dozen of ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases containing US troops. The firing resulted in traumatic brain injuries to hundreds of American soldiers. "The US action in assassinating Lt. General Soleimani was a true example of a terrorist attack and state terrorism, organised by the US government and planned and carried out by former President Donald Trump," Iran Press Agency quoted Khatibzadeh as saying during a press briefing on Monday.

"The US administration has an international responsibility for this heinous act, and Iran will not refrain from any action to bring the perpetrators and advisers of this terrorist act to justice," he added.

Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

Further, he noted that Soleimani played a significant role in eliminating terrorism from the area, the rhetoric that the United States always maintain. Taking a dig at the US claims, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Washington maintains "double standards" and falsehood when it comes to terrorism. It is worth mentioning the then US President presented different reasons when asked behind the assignation of the top military commander. Earlier, Israel denied any involvement in the drone attack, but in December this year, the former military intelligence chief confirmed the role of the Israeli army. Notably, the recent confirmation was the first public acknowledgement of Israel’s role in the operation.

“Assassinating Soleimani was an achievement, since our main enemy, in my eyes, are the Iranians,” AP quoted ex-Major General Tamir Heyman as saying to a local magazine. According to him, there were two significant assassinations were held during his tenure.

(With input from AP)

Image: AP