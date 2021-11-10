Iranian Prez Raisi Calls For Setting Up Security System To Thwart Cyberattacks: Report

On Tuesday, November 9, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated that the country needs to invest in cybersecurity and develop a security system capable of thwarting cyberattacks. Speaking at the meeting of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, Raisi stated that it's high time for the country to invest prominently in cybersecurity. "A system must be developed that will regularly monitor the situation, resist, and repel potential attacks," he was quoted as saying by Iranian Fars news as reported by news agency Sputnik.

It is significant to mention that Iran has been frequently targeted by cyber-attacks. The network of filling stations was disrupted in late October, depriving motorists of an opportunity to purchase gasoline at lower prices. While it remains unclear what caused the major compromise and breach of security at the pumps that deliver subsidised fuel to the Iranians, the state media reported that the incident was aimed at directly challenging Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This comes as President Ebrahim Raisi said that the cyber attack was designed to get “people angry by creating disorder and disruption.” While the President stopped short of pinning the blame on any country, the theocracy is believed to blame “anti-Iran” forces for the same, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Iranian Transport Ministry's computer systems hacked

Meanwhile, in the month of July, the Iranian Transport Ministry's computer systems were also hacked. Hackers also targeted Iran's railroad system, posting fake messages on display boards at stations across the country about alleged train delays or cancellations. It happened after the electronic train tracking system had failed across the country on July 9. In addition, the Iranian Nuclear Energy Agency had previously reported technical issues at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in June, which resulted in the station's activities being temporarily halted.

Earlier this month, an Iran-based hacking group, Black Shadow leaked the whole database of personal information from Israel's Machon Mor medical institute, including medical records of around 2,90,000 patients. The information was made public after a ransom demand of $1 million in digital currency was not paid, as per Times of Israel. The database from Machon Mor medical institute was published on November 2, containing information on medical treatments, appointments, test results, and vaccination for roughly 2,90,000 people.

